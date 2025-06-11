Padakkalam Ending Explained: Were Shaji, Renjith and Jithin able to swap back to their original bodies without any fuss?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Padakkalam starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharaf U Dheen, and Sandeep Pradeep is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar. With the fantasy comedy entertainer becoming a massive success, did you miss out on the final details of the film?

The supernatural entertainer, directed by debutant Manu Swaraj, features the story of four nerdy college students and comic book enthusiasts.

The film starts with everyone having their college life as usual, two professors, Shaji and Renjith, are eyeing the Head of Department (HOD) post.

Shaji (played by Suraj Venjaramoodu) is an average professor with his own life problems. On the other hand, Renjith is a beloved person among students.

Even though this may be true, Renjith is also believed to be the user of an ancient dice game (pakida) which helps him to swap bodies with people he chooses. To ensure his appointment as the HOD, he uses his powers to swap with Shaji and ruin his professional life for good.

All seems to be going well when Jithin (Sandeep Pradeep) and the rest of his gang start to suspect these mysterious happenings, with Renjith pulling Jithin into the game as well.

Padakkalam progresses into more chaos and humor when Shaji, Renjith, and Jithin accidentally swap their bodies with each other. Now, Shaji is trapped inside Renjith’s body, Renjith inside Jithin’s, and Jithin inside Shaji’s.

Initially, Shaji (now Renjith) enjoys his life inside the new body, being treated with respect and love as the HOD. On the other end, Jithin (now Shaji) is flustered and Renjith (now Jithin) is continuing his evil ways with a younger body.

Soon enough, Shaji’s estranged wife comes back into his life, announcing she’s pregnant, which motivates him to return to his body. Now, Shaji and Jithin must force Renjith to give up the body he inhabits by playing the dice game once again.

As the showdown is set to happen, massive chaos erupts among them, with everyone returning to their own bodies, minutes before Renjith falls off a balcony and gets severely injured.

In a final note, the movie ends with the hospital indicating Renjith has escaped from their care, teasing a sequel to the film.

