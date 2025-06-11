NewJeans house invader asks for leniency as prosecutors push for 10-month prison sentence, know details amid ADOR feud

Earlier, a serious security breach involving K-pop group NewJeans had come to light. Now, A man in his twenties stands trial for illegally entering their former dormitory and stealing items left behind. According to a June 11 report from Dispatch, the Seoul Western District Court’s 9th Criminal Division held a formal trial for the accused, referred to as ‘A.’

The man faces charges of theft and unlawful trespassing after breaking into the apartment previously used by NewJeans as their living quarters. Though the members had already vacated the space, several personal items were still inside when the incident occurred. They include clothing hangers, promotional banners, and other leftover belongings.

Prosecutors request 10-month prison sentence

During the court proceedings, prosecutors emphasized the seriousness of the crime and requested a 10-month prison sentence. They argued that the act not only involved theft but also a deliberate invasion of a private space once inhabited by high-profile celebrities. It could have led to more severe consequences had the members still been living there.

In response, the defendant acknowledged all charges and admitted fault. He appealed for leniency by noting that it was his first criminal offense. He expressed remorse and asked the court to consider his clean record and lack of prior convictions.

Renewed fears for idol safety

Although NewJeans members were no longer residing at the property at the time of the break-in, the situation has stirred widespread concern among fans. Many are pointing out the ongoing vulnerability of idols, especially in light of increasing cases. Obsessed fans (Sasaeng) often cross boundaries in search of personal contact or memorabilia.

The incident is being cited as a reminder that idols often remain targets for such behavior even after changing residences. This further highlights the need for stricter privacy laws and enhanced security protocols.

NewJeans vs ADOR

This security breach comes amidst NewJeans’ ongoing legal dispute with their label, ADOR. The group attempted to pursue activities under a new identity. They rebranded from NewJeans to NJZ and declared their independence from ADOR in 2024. However, the agency quickly took legal action, filing an injunction to block them from engaging in solo promotions.

Earlier this year, a South Korean court sided with ADOR. It issued a legal ruling that prohibits the members from conducting independent activities under the NJZ name. The conflict remains unresolved, with further legal proceedings anticipated in the months ahead.

