BTS' Jimin and Jungkook share first selfie post-military discharge, dedicate will 'claim you back' message for fans

Cheer up, BTS ARMY! Jimin and Jungkook are officially back after completing their 18-month-long mandatory military service. Following their discharge on July 11, the duo greeted fans both offline and online, sharing some cute photos they took in the BTS FESTA 2025 photobooth. Recently, they shared their first photo taken at the HYBE headquarters, claiming that they are now set to bring the BTS ARMY back to the fandom.

Jimin and Jungkook took mirror selfie post military discharge

After receiving a warm welcome from the BIGHIT staff and fellow teammates, Jimin and Jungkook either stayed back in the balloon-filled room or later came back to take a cool mirror selfie. The BTS members looked suave in their military uniforms as they struck V-sign poses.

Jungkook's arm tattoos were on full display, and Jimin's sweet smile melted fans. However, the most notable aspect of the photo was the mirror, with the message, "Don't worry, I'm on my way to claim you back."

Jimin wrote the text with a white marker back in 2023, and it sharing it again is a direct notice for BTS ARMY to wake up and be ready for what all the seven boys have prepared for them. The artists will very soon bring the fandom back right where it belongs– by their side, as their ultimate cheerleaders. Fans were thrilled to see the photo and its sweet caption; however, they are now eagerly asking for more, i.e., photo booth pictures!

BTS ARMY demands release of Jimin and Jungkook's 2025 FESTA photo booth

Jungkook teased fans with a four-cut selfie taken with Jimin at the 2025 FESTA photo booth. He shared a glimpse of the strip during their Weverse live, and fans have been gushing over the cute shots ever since. They asked the duo to drop the photos in HD quality as soon as possible. As the artists shared a mirror selfie, fans' anticipation for the booth-taken pics grew even more.

They shared comments like "I HOPE THEY POST IT OMG" and even tagged BIGHIT MUSIC and BTS' official X (formerly Twitter) accounts, requesting on the posts.

