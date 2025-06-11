Who is Ruchika Rathore? Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan's brother Nischay Malhan aka Triggered Insaan's wife

Nischay Malhan, popularly known as Triggered Insaan, is currently the talk of the town after the famous YouTuber tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Ruchika Rathore. Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan's brother, Nischay, is a Delhi-based YouTuber with a huge fan following due to his gaming content.

On June 9, Ruchika and Nischay got married in the presence of their close friends and family. While many are aware of Nischay's content on social media, a segment of netizens is not familiar with Ruchika Rathore.

Who is Ruchika Rathore?

Born on November 1, 1999, Ruchika Rathore hails from Uttar Pradesh but is based in Delhi.

Ruchika also has a sibling named Rishabh Gaurav.

Like Nischay Malhan and Abhishek Malhan, Ruchika is also a content creator. She has 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Ruchika creates lifestyle content, including fashion and makeup vlogs.

Ruchika has also collaborated with various brands over the years.

Ruchika has also worked as a video editor for Nischay's mother, Dimple Malhan's vlogs, which also have millions of subscribers.

Speaking about Nischay Malhan and Ruchika Rathore's love story, the two met in college in 2018 and started dating. Both were tight-lipped about their relationship before they got engaged in December 2024. Nischay officially announced the special news of his engagement by sharing gorgeous snaps from the ceremony.

On June 9, the popular YouTubers tied the wedding knot in an intimate yet vibrant ceremony. Their wedding was held at ITC Hotels, Tavleen, Chail, nestled in the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh. Wedding photos show Ruchika in a gorgeous red bridal attire, whereas Nischay has donned an ivory sherwani.

Nischay is famous for creating humorous commentary videos, reaction videos, roasting videos, and reviews. He was honored with the title of 'Roast Master Creator of the Year' in 2023 at the Creators United Awards (hosted by Mad Influence and Pinkvilla).

