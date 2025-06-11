Who is Lakshmi Manchu? All about The Traitors contestant who comes from rich film family, is married and has daughter via surrogacy

The Traitors, led by filmmaker Karan Johar, is about to hit screens. This reality show will reveal the unfiltered faces of the celebrity contestants, promising to unveil celebrities as they engage in a thrilling hunt to identify the Traitor. Among all the celeb contestants is the talented actress and producer Lakshmi Manchu. With a contribution to the entertainment industry that began at the tender age of 4, she has carved a niche for herself within the Telugu cinema landscape.

Advertisement

Who is Lakshmi Manchu?

Born on October 8, 1977, in Chennai, Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna, popularly known as Lakshmi Manchu, is a celebrated actress in the Telugu film industry.

She is the only daughter of renowned actor Mohan Babu and Vidya Devi.

Lakshmi forayed into entertainment with a show named Las Vegas. She had the unique opportunity to collaborate with the Oscar-winning actor James Caan, playing the memorable character of Sarasvati Kumar.

In December 2011, she made her foray into Tamil cinema, starring in Mani Ratnam's film Kadal as Celina.

Beyond acting, Lakshmi took on the role of director in 2020 with her short film Perfect Lives, showcasing her versatility and creative vision.

Lakshmi holds a Bachelor's degree in theatre from the prestigious Oklahoma City University.

Here's Lakshmi Manchu's PIC-

Throughout the years, she has acted in numerous films and produced a variety of successful projects, garnering multiple accolades.

Lakshmi has also made her mark as a host on popular shows such as Feet Up with Stars and Chef Mantra.

Advertisement

Apart from her professional endeavors, Lakshmi is involved in various social causes.

In 2006, she married Andy Srinivasan, an IT professional from Chennai. Together, they have a beautiful daughter born via surrogacy and currently reside in Mumbai.

As Lakshmi Manchu gears up to compete in The Traitors, she is set to join an impressive lineup of celebrity co-contestants. The Traitors contestants are: Karan Kundrra, Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvee Gaurr, Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, Jasmine Bhasin, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Uorfi Javed, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sufi Motiwala.

The Traitors will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, with new episodes airing every Thursday at 8 PM.

ALSO READ: The Traitors Promo Out: Raftaar to Karan Kundrra, meet 20 contestants set to betray each other in Karan Johar-hosted reality show