Who is Milind Chandwani? Meet Avika Gor's MBA graduate fiancé who was also part of MTV Roadies Real Heroes

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani are finally engaged. The couple have been in a relationship for many years before they got engaged today (June 11). The couple announced this big news by sharing photos on social media. As soon as it was announced, celebrities quickly flooded the comment section and wished the couple as they embarked on this new journey. While Avika has been in the industry since childhood, many are not aware of Milind Chandwani's professional life. Here's everything you need to know about Avika Gor's fiancé.

Advertisement

Who is Milind Chandwani?

Milind Chandwani is a social activist and entrepreneur.

He is the founder of Camp Diaries, an NGO dedicated to empowering underprivileged children.

Milind was also a part of MTV Roadies Real Heroes in 2019 and was in Neha Dhupia's gang.

He is an MBA graduate from IMM Ahmedabad.

Chandwani began his journey as a software engineer at Infosys.

Milind has more than 101k followers on Instagram.

Speaking about their love life, Avika Gor had spoken about her relationship with Milind Chandwani on Bharti Singh's podcast. Avika and Milind met for the first time through common friends in Hyderabad and mentioned that he friend-zoned her for the first six months. Milind, a corporate professional with a strong passion for social work, captivated the actress due to his kind personality. Avika had praised Milind, describing him as a great, understanding person.

ALSO READ: FIRST PHOTOS: Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor engaged to longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani, gets emotional