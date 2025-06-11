Pedro Pascal Has Wild Reaction to Dakota Johnson Getting Injured on Sets of Fifty Shades of Grey: ‘I Got Whiplash…’

Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson have a brilliant chemistry together, and it is quite evident in the trailer of Materialists. Ahead of the movie's release, the co-stars got together for a fun rapid fire with Vogue, where they hilariously recalled getting hurt on the sets of their previous movies.

While answering the question, Pascal randomly went on to list the injuries, but the Madame Web star recalling the incident and saying it out loud was the highlight of the interview.

Pedro Pascal’s hilarious reaction to Dakota Johnson’s injury

During the fun segment with the media portal, Johnson went on to ask Pascal, “Have you ever had an accident while filming?" In response, the actor replied that he had gotten hurt for real, and just as he was about to list down the things, the actress interrupted to say that she had been hurt too.

The movie star revealed, “I got whiplash from Fifty Shades of Grey.” Johnson’s response got Pascal to laugh uncontrollably, while the actress, too, giggled, knowing that she had won the round with just that response. The Gladiator II star went on to say, “This is my favorite thing.”

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson portrayed the role of Anastasia in the three-part movie series.

The actress got hurt after being thrown off the bed a few times to get the scene correct.

As for her upcoming movie, the actress is cast alongside Pascal and Chris Evans. The trio has been entertaining their fans in every interview that they have been together in for the promotions of Materialists. In the previous appearance with the Captain America star on the red carpet of an event, the duo engaged in a fun banter, as they were caught kissing Pascal’s cutout.

Materialists hit theaters on June 13.

