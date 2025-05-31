CID PROMO: ACP Pradyuman is BACK but with mysterious TWIST

CID is an ever-entertaining show that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The wait is finally over as Shivaji Satam's character, ACP Pradyuman, makes a comeback. The new promo teases the show's return and unveils a shocking twist—when Daya comes face-to-face with ACP Pradyuman, the latter unexpectedly attacks him. When Daya tries to remind him of their past as colleagues, it appears that either ACP Pradyuman has lost his memory or this new person is a doppelganger.

Sony TV shared the promo on their official page, offering a sneak peek into the upcoming twist. As it begins, the CID officers are left stunned when Daya reveals that ACP Pradyuman is alive. Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava) questions Daya about where ACP Pradyuman has been and what happened to him. Purvi is then seen making a call, informing someone of the ACP’s return. The promo also features the intense moment of Daya’s encounter with ACP Pradyuman.

Watch CID Promo here-

Daya (Dayanand Shetty) is left stunned when a gun is pointed at him and he hears ACP Pradyuman’s voice. As Daya tries to speak to him, ACP Pradyuman warns him not to move or he will shoot. Despite Daya’s attempts to remind him of their time together in the CID team, ACP Pradyuman fails to recognize him. Upon learning that Daya is from CID, he opens fire, forcing Daya to flee in shock and disbelief.

This intense encounter sparks major speculation—has ACP Pradyuman lost his memory, or is this someone merely impersonating him?

When the makers announced ACP Pradyuman’s return, fans flooded social media with excitement to see the iconic character back on screen.

CID's new season premiered on December 21, 2024, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM on Sony TV.

