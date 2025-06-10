Dipika Kakar's tumor removed: Actress' cough strains stitches, Shoaib Ibrahim emotional but unshakable

Television actress Dipika Kakar, who is diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer, recently underwent a 14-hour-long surgery. Now, Dipika has made her first appearance on camera with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, after getting her tumor removed. Dipika shared her health update and also spoke about how the cough has been straining stitches.

Advertisement

Shoaib Ibrahim, who has been sharing updates about her health, recently released a new Vlog on his YouTube channel. In their Vlog, Dipika Kakar went emotional and said, "Bas iss waqt itna hi bolungi — aap logon ne bohot duaein ki hain, uske liye dil se thank you (I am extremely thankful to you all for keeping me in your prayers and thoughts.)"

She added, "Hospital mein bhi staff, nurses, alag-alag jagahon se aake bol rahe the, 'Ma'am, aap theek ho jaoge.' Dusre patients ke relatives bhi bol rahe the, 'Hum aapke liye pray kar rahe the.' Unke apne bachhe, father hain, lekin phir bhi woh mere liye dua kar rahe the. (The nurses were also extremely kind and positive. Several others, including family members of other patients, were very kind and nice to me. I am extremely thankful to you all for keeping me in your prayers and thoughts.)

Advertisement

The Sasural Simar Ka actress further shared that these things matter a lot to her. She also updated fans about her health, saying that she is feeling better and the recovery is going quite well.

Dipika Kakar also noted that cough had been straining stitches and concluded by saying that she will talk to everyone when she recovers after the tumor surgery. Meanwhile, Shoaib also went emotional but remained unshakable.

Shoaib Ibrahim informed fans that Dipika Kakar had a cough after getting discharged from the ICU for two days. The actor also expressed gratitude after the surgery went well. He added that the last 7-8 days were heavy ever since they received the news of her liver cancer.

Talking about the surgery, Shoaib shared that the gall bladder, which had a stone and a small part of the liver, was removed.

Dipika Kakar announced her liver cancer diagnosis on Instagram last month. The actress revealed that she has a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver and that it is in the second stage.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim shows Dipika Kakar after her stage 2 liver cancer surgery, says 'stitches mai thoda sa pain...'