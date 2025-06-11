Building the Band: Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Liam Payne’s Final Project Before His Death, Know Here

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Liam Payne will appear on the digital screens for the final time in Building the Band. The reality TV show, which will premiere in the first week of July, will see the former One Direction band member as the guest judge.

The late musician will also be joined by Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland. Following the preview of the series being released at Netflix’s annual event, Tudum, the streaming platform has announced the dates that the new episode of the show will be available to stream.

Moreover, the Backstreet Boys band member, AJ McLean, has come onboard to host the first season of the reality TV show.

What is Building the Band about?

The new music show will see talented singers come in and build a band with their competitors in the next booth without seeing them.

The plotline of the show states, “Building the Band brings together talented singers for a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry. The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands in individual ‘booths’ without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit.”

It further reads, “What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography, and style come into play? With incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal—to find the next great music band—the stage is set for an unforgettable experience.”

Moreover, in the statement released by Netflix, they revealed that Payne’s family had reviewed the show and are supportive of the late musician’s inclusion.

The episodes 101-104 will release on July 9, 105-107 on July 16, and the last couple of episodes on July 23.

As for Liam Payne’s tragic death, the musician had a fall from his hotel room balcony, which was located on the third floor. The Buenos Aires medical team arrived at the scene and declared the father of one dead at the age of 31.

The singer was laid to rest in November, with all his fellow band members in attendance.

