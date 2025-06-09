EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta are new neighbors to KL Rahul and Jackie Shroff in Mumbai, deets inside

Celeb couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are among the most loved pairs. From stepping into the industry as actors to now becoming producers, their journey in showbiz has been inspirational. As Ravi and Sargun set new benchmarks with their work, their personal accomplishments have also been shining in the public eye. We have recently learned that the couple have shifted their base and moved to a new house.

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have recently shifted to Bandra. The celeb couple has leased an entire floor on Freeda One, located in Bandra West. Indian cricketer KL Rahul, veteran actor Jackie Shroff and his family and businessman Yash Goenka reside in the same building. The celeb couple is now new neighbors to these popular personalities.

Apart from them, several top-notch celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha and more reside in Bandra West, making it one of the star-studded localities. Sargun and Ravi are yet to share this news with their fans.

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are indeed one of the most successful pairs in the industry, who have achieved numerous milestones. The couple forayed into showbiz through Television and acted in numerous shows. Sargun then moved to the Punjabi film industry and did several big projects there. Meanwhile, Ravi carved his space in OTT. Soon after winning hearts with their acting prowess, the couple started their own production house. The celeb couple have bankrolled numerous Punjabi films, Television shows and YouTube series.

Speaking about their latest work in the industry, Sargun Mehta was recently seen in a Punjabi film titled Saunkan Saunkanay 2. Meanwhile, Ravi Dubey will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from this, Ravi and Sargun have recently launched two shows on YouTube titled Tujhse Hai Ashiqui and Haale Dil.

For the uninformed, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta portrayed the role of a married couple in the TV series 12/24 Karol Bagh. The duo hit it off right away, started dating, and during the Nach Baliye show, Ravi romantically proposed to her. They exchanged vows on December 7, 2013, and have been going strong ever since.

