CID Upcoming Twist: ACP Pradyuman dies, Abhijeet pledges to do THIS; Watch Promo

It's sad news for CID fans! Shivaji Satam, who played the role of ACP Pradyuman, is set to bid adieu to the show as his track is ending. While this news has left many disappointed, the makers have already shot the scene of ACP Pradyuman's death and the promo is also out. In this promo, the makers have announced ACP Pradyuman's death leaving the CID team devastated. While the team mourn the loss of their beloved ACP sir, they pledge to kill Barboza, who killed ACP Pradyuman.

Sony TV uploaded a new promo of CID on their official social media page. As the promo begins, we see Daya, Abhijeet, Purvi and other CID team members are devastated to see ACP Pradyuman's dead body. Abhijeet pledges to find Barboza and kill him. Barboza threatens to kill more CID team members and challenges Abhijeet to find the culprit. The CID team members start their hunt to find the culprit.

Towards the end of the promo, Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman's voiceover is heard and it says, "Yeh khel abhi khatam nahi, abhi toh shuruwat hai (This game has not ended. It has just begun)."

Watch CID promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Barboza ne cheen li CID ki rooh. Ab sirf ek sawal—kya CID tootegi, ya inteqaam ki aag mein aur bhi zyada bhadkegi? Yeh sirf ek nuksaan nahi… yeh toofaan ki shuruaat hai."

This promo has left fans heartbroken as their beloved character ACP Pradyuman will no longer be a part of CID. Many flooded the comment section of this post demanding his return in the show. One fan wrote, "Acp sir ke bina show katam ho jayega," another fan commented, "ACP Sir Ko Wapas Lao," another user said, "ACP Pradhyuman jrur vapis ayenge," and so on the comments continued.

Confirming his exit from CID, Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman said that he is taking a break from the show. Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan is set to enter CID as ACP Anshuman. The audience can also expect conflicts among the CID team members in upcoming episodes.

As Shivaji Satam will no longer be a part of CID, the show will consist of Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Sparsh Khanchandani, Hrishikesh Pandey and a few more in pivotal roles. The new season of CID returned on December 21, 2024.

