Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Asit Modi breaks silence

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's character Daya Ben is one of the beloved characters of Indian Television. Even though it has been more than 8 years since Disha Vakani took an exit from the show, fans still hope for her return.

Now, in a recent interview, Asit Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has spoken about Disha Vakani's return. He mentioned how the storyline without Disha has also worked well and noted how the team focuses on storytelling.

Asit Modi talks about Disha Vakani's return

In a recent conversation with ETimes TV, Asit Modi talked about Disha Vakani's character Daya Ben's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He said, "The viewers who constantly ask about Daya Bhabhi's comeback are absolutely right. Disha ji truly left a lasting impact. Even though it's been eight years since she was last seen, her character still lives on in the hearts of the audience."

Asit Modi continued, "Disha ji's role overpowered the character. Bringing her back isn't simple, though, and it takes time and the right circumstances."

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah emphasized the importance of good storytelling, which mentioned how the absence of a character doesn't get much focus. He explained, "I focus primarily on storytelling. When the narrative is strong, viewers naturally become engrossed in the plot, and the absence of a character doesn't stand out as much. This show has always been driven by its story. As long as we keep delivering engaging content, people stay connected whether or not certain characters are present."

For the uninformed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ranking in the first spot on the TRP chart for four weeks now. The ghost storyline of the show impressed the viewers and kept audiences engaged. In this storyline, Dilip Joshi, also known as Jethalal, was missing.

Rumors were rife that the actor had quit the sitcom. However, Asit Modi told ETimes that Joshi was on a break because of personal commitments. He refuted rumours of Dilip's exit from the show.

Apart from Dilip Joshi, the show stars numerous actors, including Amit Bhatt and Munmun Dutta, in pivotal roles.

