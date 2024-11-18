Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi issues statement refuting reports of fight with show producer Asit Modi; 'I’m not going anywhere'

According to the media reports, Dilip Joshi and Asit Kumarr Modi got into an ugly fight on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Going by the details, the actor requested the producer to grant him some days off but the latter didn't pay heed which ultimately led to an almost physical altercation. And now Dilip has released a statement, calling the latest reports false.

He explained that constantly clearing out the air every time such controversies pop up becomes tiring and frustrating. The 56-year-old said, “I just want to clear the air about all these rumors going around. There have been some stories in the media about me and Asit Bhai that are completely false, and it really saddens me to see such things being said.”

Dilip added, "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that means so much to me and millions of fans, and when people spread baseless rumors, it hurts not only us but also our loyal viewers. It’s disheartening to see negativity being spread about something that has brought so much joy to so many for so many years."

Furthermore, the actor stated that in the past, there were rumors circulating about his potential departure from the show, but those claims are completely untrue. According to him, new stories arise every few weeks, attempting to tarnish the reputation of Asit Modi and show itself.

Joshi remarked that such trends are not only disheartening but also prompt him to think about whether certain people are driven by jealousy over the show’s success.

"I don’t know who is behind spreading these stories, but I want to say this clearly: I'm here, I’m working every day with the same love and passion for the show, and I’m not going anywhere," explained the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame. Lastly, Dilip asserted that he will continue to be a part of the show.

For the unversed, Dilip Joshi has been associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for over 16 years.

