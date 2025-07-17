Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Smriti Irani recalls what makers did for her during pregnancy, Ektaa Kapoor reveals lesser-known fact

The countdown for Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's premiere has begun. The new season is announced, and fans are waiting to see Smriti Irani return to Television. In a recent interview, the actress recalled how the show was her passion even 25 years ago when it aired for 8 long years. Ektaa Kapoor praised Smriti's dedication to the show and remembered how the actress resumed shooting two days after giving birth.

Smriti Irani talks about Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's progressive story

In conversation with HT City, Smriti Irani spoke about her interest in returning to Television because of Ektaa Kapoor's powerful storytelling. The actress even opened up on how the current challenges for women are pay parity and not having better work conditions. Smriti mentioned how Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi had demonstrated these in their show 25 years ago.

Smriti Irani continued, "It didn't matter what my gender was. What mattered for her production company is what do you deliver as an actor. What is the hallmark of your talent? You will get paid accordingly."

She added, "I have had two kids in my journey during Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. So we have had a production together which says 'Okay, how do you make sure that Smriti Irani is having a baby, if something happens?' We actually measured the distance of the set and the hospital to see how quickly can we drive."

Ektaa Kapoor shares a lesser-known fact about Smriti Irani

Ektaa Kapoor heaped praise for Smriti and said, "She is the only I think, who came on the set, two days after the baby, because she knew that the telecast had to be met with and Kyunki couldn't happen without her."

Smriti added, "It was a passion project. If you ask any woman today to show up to work two days after giving birth, they would think 'You are out of your mind'."

The actress mentioned how she never looked at the TRP, even though there were discussions. She added, "For us it was 'Oh what has she written' and what can you convey on screen. That's it. That was the whole ambition, desire and something that drove all of us together."

Speaking about the new season of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, it is set to premiere on June 29 at 10:30 PM.

