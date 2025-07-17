EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 18 fame Shilpa Shirodkar says she's not in touch with Vivian Dsena, talks about Rajat Dalal

Famous actress Shilpa Shirodkar won hearts with her unfiltered personality on Bigg Boss 18. Her connection with Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena was the highlight of the season. However, her troubled equation with Rajat Dalal didn't go unnoticed. Recently, in a long conversation with us, she shared with whom she is connected even after the show. Shilpa mentioned that she is not in touch with Vivian Dsena at all.

Shilpa Shirodkar says she's not in touch with Vivian Dsena

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shirodkar opened up about being an ardent fan of Bigg Boss and mentioned how she loved watching the show. Commenting on being offered the reality show, she said, "It just fell in place."

She also shared how the show is completely different from what one sees on Television. In the Bigg Boss house, Shilpa shared a close bond with Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra.

When asked if she is in touch with them, the actress shared, "I am more in touch with Karan, not in touch with Vivian at all. I met him last on Laughter Chefs. Karan, Chum and Digvijay, I am very much in touch."

Shilpa admitted that she and Vivian were cordial when they met on Laughter Chefs. She emphasized that she never had a problem with Vivian.

Shilpa Shirodkar talks about Rajat Dalal

When asked if she has problems with Rajat Dalal, the actress stated that she will be cordial with him when she meets him. She added, "I am not in touch with him because there is no need to be in touch with anyone."

She further elaborated how life is about meeting good people and said, "And people you don't meet, probably you were never supposed to me. They are saying what they are saying is because they don't know any better. For me, they don't make any difference. My life is not going to change with their existence or non-existence. It is going to be how it is."

Revealing why she never had a good bond with Rajat Dalal, Shilpa said, "I think we are just different people. I personally feel, most of the time in that house, friendship never happened because he felt how to be friends with a 51-year-old." She expressed how she made other good bonds in the house.

Shilpa was asked whether Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang should take their things forward. The actress said, "I think they are adult individuals and they know best what is meant for them. They are fine."

In the same interview, Shilpa spoke about her journey in the showbiz industry, her personal life, her bond with Namrata Shirodkar and more.

