Uorfi Javed records herself during cosmetic procedure, clip of The Traitors winner's inflated lips goes VIRAL

Uorfi Javed, the popular social media personality who recently won The Traitors, has been making headlines for her recent cosmetic procedure failure. The actress recently decided to dissolve her lip fillers, as they had become misplaced.

Uorfi shared a video showing her followers the procedure for dissolving lip fillers. She showed how her face got swollen during and after the procedure. This video has gone viral, as for the first time, a well-known persona has openly discussed the procedure while highlighting its cons.

Uorfi Javed dissolves her lip fillers

Taking to her Instagram account, Uorfi Javed uploaded a new video showing how the lip fillers and laugh lines are dissolved. It can be seen that several syringes are injected into her lips to dissolve the fillers. Uorfi revealed how the procedure was painful, and also her face and lips swelled up immediately during the procedure.

Towards the end of the procedure, it can be seen that Uorfi's face and lips are completely swollen, which has also altered her facial structure. She even mentioned that she will get lip fillers done again after 2-3 weeks.

Watch Uorfi Javed's video here-

In the option of this video, The Traitors winner wrote, "No this is not a filter, I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were every misplaced. I will get them again but naturally. I'm not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful. Also, it's very very important you go to a. Good doctor for fillers, all these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing. Finally I found @dr.rickson, trust me he's the best #notsponsored."

Netizens react to Uorfi Javed's video

After Uorfi Javed uploaded this clip, netizens immediately reacted to her video. Many applauded her courage for uploading this video and showing the aftermath of the surgery. One user wrote, "It takes a lot of courage to show all this," another netizen commented, "Plz Urfi don't do any fillers. You are already beautiful."

Another person commented, "It needs lot of guts to showing her reality without any hesitation... Lots of love gurlll"

This isn't the first time that Uorfi has been unfiltered on social media. From her extravagant outfit choices to her blunt opinions, she is popular on the internet for being herself.

Workwise, Uorfi was recently seen in Karan Johar's reality show The Traitors. After 10 days of her journey, Uorfi won the show along with Nikita Luther.

