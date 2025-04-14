TMKOC creator Asit Modi breaks silence on allegations made by former cast members

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a staple of Indian television for over 17 years. The show grabbed headlines in 2023 but for all the wrong reasons. a few former cast members alleged misconduct on set and unpaid dues. Now, reacting to these allegations, the show’s creator, Asit Modi, has finally addressed it, breaking his silence on the matter.

Advertisement

In an interview with SCREEN, Asit Modi opened up on the allegations and shared that he has never detached himself from the actors and is open to communication if any issues arise. He added that he has always been honest and I have always been very honest and prioritized the show over personal gains and that while such incidents upset him, he understands that they are a part of life.

The TMKOC creator shared that the actors who have left the show have been saying things against him and stated that he won't say anything to them. He added that they played an important role in the show's success and highlighted that the show's popularity was a collective effort, despite him leading it.

Comparing the show to a train, he noted that even if some compartments derail, the journey continues. He said, "I do feel bad, but I forgive them, because if I hold a grudge in my heart, I won’t be happy and won’t be able to make people laugh."

Advertisement

Asit also talked about the success of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and called it a team effort. He shared that he makes sure no one in the team faces any issues and is focused on the importance of unity and sincerity in their work to maintain a smooth production environment.

Asit Modi also spoke about the return of Dayaben, the beloved character played by Disha Vakani, who left the show five years ago. He shared that the show’s popularity has remained strong but highlighted the absence of Dayaben. He revealed that they are trying to bring the character soon and added that Disha has her personal commitments too.

Further, he shared that he has shortlisted a few replacements for the role, but the team is still hopeful for her return.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

Do you feel Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah misses the old flavour? Cast your vote to share if you feel the show still has the same vibe as it did earlier. Yes No

ALSO READ: Did you know Jethalal's dialogue 'Aye Pagal Aurat' was banned? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi reveals WHY