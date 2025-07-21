Meet 8 OG stars returning in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's New Season: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay to Hiten Tejwani

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all set to return, and fans can't wait to witness the unlimited drama again. The excitement is at its peak as the makers are releasing back-to-back promos. Now, a new promo has been released which offers a glimpse of the cast set to be a part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season. A behind-the-scenes video has been released where numerous actors, who were a part of the original season, have returned.

Advertisement

Meet 8 OG stars returning in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's New Season

1- Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani is set to return to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi Virani. The actress who stepped into politics is making a return to Television after many years with her most iconic show, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her on screen.

2- Amar Upadhyay

Amar Upadhyay will be seen reprising his role of Mihir Virani in the new season as well. The actor was the male protagonist in Ektaa Kapoor's show and was immensely loved by the audience.

3- Shakti Anand

Shakti Anand, who played Hemant Virani, has kick-started shooting for the new season with other cast members of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Meet 8 OG stars returning in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season

4- Ritu Chaudhary

Ritu Chaudhary played the role of Shobha Virani Choudhary in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actress has also returned to play a pivotal role in the show.

Advertisement

5- Hiten Tejwani

Hiten Tejwani, who portrayed the character of Karan Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is back. The new video offers a glimpse of his return to the sets.

6- Gauri Pradhan

Along with Hiten, Gauri Pradhan, who was an integral part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's original season, has also returned. To watch Gauri and Hiten in the same frame again is indeed going to be special.

7- Kamalika Guha Thakurta

Kamalika Guha Thakurta portrayed the role of Gayatri Virani. The actress has resumed shooting for the show with others.

8- Ketki Dave

Ketki Dave aka Daksha Virani, also came back and fans can now expect entertainment and unlimited drama.

Apart from them, actors like Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, and Pulkit Samrat are rumoured to return to the show as well. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to premiere from June 29 onwards at 10:30 PM.

Advertisement

Stay tuned!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Hiten Tejwani and his character Nitin from Meri Bhavya Life have similar traits? Here's what it is