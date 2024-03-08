Pinkvilla is back with another piece of exclusive information from the television world. We were the first to report about the leap in the Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. We also exclusively reported about actress Sarah Killedar being roped in to play the teenager Gungun after the leap while Reeza Choudhary, who played the younger version of the character will exit the show.

Now, Pinkvilla has yet another important update about the show. Read on to know more.

Saarvie Omana to enter Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Saarvie Omana is all set to enter Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan after the leap. The catch is that Omana will be paired with Shabir Ahluwalia's character Mohan in the show. Sources revealed that Saarvie has kick-started shooting for the show and the post leap story will soon unfold.

Armed with the information, we called up Saarvie, and she said, "Yes, I am doing the show but I'm not permitted to reveal details about the character that I'm playing. I request fans to stay tuned to the show."

Have a look at the recent promo of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan-

Manit Jaura to also be a part of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura will also be a part of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan post leap. The actor recently made the major decision to exit Kundali Bhagya after being a part of the show for many years. Jaura will be playing one of the primary characters in the show.

In a recent interview with a portal, Manit Joura shared his thoughts on quitting Kundali Bhagya. He said, "Goodbyes are difficult, especially when you have spent seven years with people on a set like a family. I feel the pinch every time I scroll through pictures and come across my images from the show. I am what I am because of Rishabh Luthra.”

As per reports, the show will also witness actress Roma Navani playing a pivotal role in the show post leap. Navani was last seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Post leap promo of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

The channel recently released the post leap promo of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan wherein Radha is seen getting decked up while a young child calls her mumma and hugs her. The kid asks Radha about her anniversary and his father. Radha tells him that his father will soon come.

Cut to, we see Mohan stopping his car to get a bouquet. A doorbell rings at Radha's house and she opens to see someone holding a bouquet. As the person slides the flowers away from his face, Manit Jaura is revealed. It is established that Radha has married Manit Jaura's character.

Furthermore, Mohan reaches his house and gives a flower bouquet to grown-up Gungun, who gets excited to receive the present.

The current track of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

The current track of the show revolves around Damini using Tulsi's identity after plastic surgery. She has made the family against Radha. Radha has learned about Tulsi being Damini and Guruma aka Kamini's involvement in Tulsi's demise. However, Mohan and Gungun are finding it difficult to trust Radha and take a stand against their beloved Tulsi.

