Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan has been entertaining the fans for a long time. The show took a major twist with Tulsi returning to Mohan and Gungun's lives. Tulsi is trying hard to make Radha look like a negative person in the eyes of the family, especially Gungun and Mohan. Recently, there were reports about the show leaping. Pinkvilla has learned about one of the important new cast updates post-leap.

Kathaa Ankahee actress Sarah Killedar to enter Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

As per Pinkvilla's highly placed sources, Sarah Killedar is all set to enter the show as older Gungun. As the show is set to take a leap, the character of Gungun will be seen as a grown-up and Killedar will be stepping in to play the same. Reeza Choudhary has been playing the part ever since the show began airing.

When contacted, Sarah's mother confirmed the buzz with Pinkvilla and mentioned that the team is set to shoot the post-leap promo on the 5th of March. Killedar is known for her performances in shows like Kyunki Maa Saas Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, Kathaa Ankahee, and Main Atal Hoo among others.

Have a look at a recent promo of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan-

As per the recent promo of the show Mohan (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Radha face a new challenge as they get in a terrible situation with an angry tiger.

Damini's big master plan against Mohan and Radha

In the previous tracks, Damini tried to kill Gungun, however, in the nick of time, she was seen falling prey to her plan and falling off a cliff. Radha learned the big truth about Kadambari being Guruma and that she was behind Tulsi's murder. Radhu tries to expose Kadambari in front of the family. However, she gets the shock of her life when Tulsi enters the house along with Mohan and Gungun.

Radha, who was able to see Tulsi's spirit all this while realizes that the same has disappeared. It was later revealed that after falling off the cliff, Damini got plastic surgery done and got Tulsi's face to win Mohan back and safeguard Guruma (Kadambari) from being exposed in front of the family.

