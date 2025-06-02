EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Elvish Yadav on facing criticism after joining MTV Roadies XX as gang leader, says ‘Unko main capable…’

Elvish Yadav's debut as a gang leader in MTV Roadies XX left many surprised. Over the years, the show has seen several gang leaders; however, this was the first time that a YouTuber debuted as the gang leader in this adventure reality show. While speaking to us recently, Elvish broke his silence on receiving flak from many on social media when he joined MTV Roadies XX. Despite this, Elvish admitted not feeling pressurized and mentioned how people's perception of him has changed.

Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Elvish Yadav reacted to receiving flak on social media after he joined MTV Roadies XX as a gang leader, as he was a YouTuber. When asked if he was pressured to perform on the adventure-based reality show, Elvish shared, "Koi pressure nahi (There was no pressure)."

He further disclosed reading comments on social media when he joined as a gang leader. Elvish Yadav said, "Mai padh rha tha yeh sab chize. Log keh rahe the, 'Isko kaise bana diya?' 'Yeh format iske liye nahi bana.' 'Yeh sahi nahi hai kisi aur ko leke aate hai.' But mai kuch nahi bola. Abhi bhi mai kuch nahi bolunga. (I was reading all these things. People were saying, 'How did they make him a part of this?' 'This format isn't meant for him.' 'This isn't right, they should’ve brought someone else.' But I didn’t say anything back then. Even now, I won’t say anything)."

Advertisement

Watch Elvish Yadav's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner explained how people's perception of him has changed ever since they witnessed his performance in the biggest reality show. He added, "But I'm so happy logo ka pov mere liye change ho gaya. Vahi same log comment kar rahe hai ki 'Nahi bhai, humara pov change ho gaya. Ye sahi hai. (But I’m really happy that people’s point of view about me has changed. The same people are now commenting, 'No, our perspective has changed. He’s actually good)."

Elvish expressed his joy as people now trust his capability. He continued, "Toh mai bohot khush hora hu yeh sab chize dekh ke ki logo ko real side dekhne ko mil rahi hai meri. Unko mai capable lagta hu. Ab lagne laga hu ki mai aisa koi show bhi kar sakta hu. Toh agli baar in sabko mere pe bharosa hoga ki yeh kuch bhi kar sakta hai. (So I’m really happy seeing all this — that people are getting to see my real side. They see me as capable now. I’ve started to feel that I can do shows like this too. So next time, all these people will trust that I can do anything)."

Advertisement

Apart from Elvish Yadav, the other gang leaders of MTV Roadies XX were Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia and Gautam Gulati. The winner of MTV Roadies XX is Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, who was a part of Elvish's gang. The grand finale of MTV Roadies XX happened on June 1, 2025.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will MTV Roadies XX gang leader Elvish Yadav mend things with rival Prince Narula?