'I did have a miscarriage...' Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan reveals losing her child before delivering first son Zehaan

Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan is expecting her second child and is five months pregnant. As the actress is already a mother to a son and will soon embrace motherhood again, Gauahar spoke in detail about her journey. In her new vlog, Gauahar recalled the heartbreaking moment of losing a baby before delivering her first child, Zehaan. She even mentioned how it was an "extremely difficult" phase and got emotional as she shared this with her fans.

In her new YouTube video, Gauahar Khan opened up about her journey of motherhood. She even disclosed having a miscarriage before she conceived her first child, Zehaan. Gauahar got emotional and said, "I did have a miscarriage before Zehaan. Uss feeling ke baare mei kya hi batau. (What can I even say about that feeling?) It's impossible to describe it into any words."

She added, "I did lose a pregnancy before Zehaan. It was not like pregnant hue, and I lost it (It wasn't like I just got pregnant and lost it). I lost the baby after almost 9 weeks, more than 2 months. It was extremely difficult."

Gauahar Khan reflected on the experience of giving birth to her first child, Zehaan. She shared that she and her husband, Zaid Darbar, have chosen not to post photos of their son on social media henceforth in order to maintain her son's privacy.

The winner of Bigg Boss 7 remembered working until her eighth month of pregnancy when she was pregnant with Zehaan. Gauahar explained that she conceived her son naturally and had a C-section during his delivery. She also mentioned that she has been working during her second pregnancy.

For the uninformed, on April 10, 2025, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced their second pregnancy on social media.

