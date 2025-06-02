EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will MTV Roadies XX gang leader Elvish Yadav mend things with rival Prince Narula?

MTV Roadies XX was more than just an adventure. One of the season's biggest highlights was the rivalry between gang leaders Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav. Their relationship was marked by constant disagreements, fights, and controversies, with the two popular social media personalities often at odds with each other. This conflict extended beyond the show and became a trending topic on social media. While speaking to us, Elvish recently addressed his rivalry with Prince Narula and discussed if they might reconcile in the future.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Elvish Yadav was asked if his rivalry with Prince Narula will stay forever and if he will solve the differences between them. Upon being asked, Elvish explained how he never keeps his rivalry in his heart.

Elvish Yadav added, "Mann mai leke mai kuch nahi chalta. But baat suljane ka kya hota hai ki ek hi baar mauka hota hai baat suljane ka, sulaj gayi toh thik hai, nahi sulji toh usko bhi meri koi zarurat nahi padti, nahi usko padh gayi gaane mei, muje zarurat nahi hai uski. Alag alag hai hum. Voh apne mei khush mei apne mai khush. Toh aisi neev nahi ki hume kuch solve karna pade. Do insan alag alag hai. (I don’t carry anything in my heart. But when it comes to resolving things, there’s usually just one chance to sort it out — if things get resolved, that’s fine. If not, then even he doesn’t need me, and I don’t need him either. We’re different people. He’s happy in his own world, and I’m happy in mine. So there’s no foundation that something needs to be solved between us. We’re just two different individuals)."

Watch Elvish Yadav's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

In the same interview with Pinkvilla, Elvish Yadav even spoke about his name embroiled in controversies, rivalries, his stint in reality shows and more.

Elvish Yadav, the debutant gang leader of MTV Roadies XX, emerged as the winner of the adventure reality show. His gang member, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu lifted the trophy of the season and also won a Rs 10 lakh cash prize.

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, MTV Roadies XX premiered on January 11, 2025, and concluded on May 1, 2025.

