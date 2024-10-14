Bigg Boss OTT 2's Bebika Dhurve REACTS to Atul Kishan's accusations, claiming she didn't settle his dues: 'The entire money is...’

Bebika Dhurve grabbed the limelight owing to her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Post the reality show, she released a music video, Boti Boti. And recently, producer Atul Kishan has accused her of not paying dues. Now, in a conversation with Times Now/ Telly Talk India, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame clarified what happened between them.

Bebika Dhurve claimed that the producer Atul Kishan exploits artists, and he created this fiasco to get attention. She mentioned that her dues have been cleared. “The entire money is paid. This man approached me to do a music video, which he did not do. He bailed on me; I kept on calling him.” Further, Atul wanted to shoot with her in Delhi, but the actress was clear that it was not her standard, so she asked him to give her the song that she would shoot in her way.

According to Bebika, Atul didn’t realize the song would turn out to be such a hit. So he is doing this to create a controversy and get attention. She also mentioned that this producer asked her to get him to Bigg Boss, which she refused.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame said, “He was literally harassing me to get him into Bigg Boss." Then she told her that she doesn't own Bigg Boss and she cannot she cannot make this happen for any random person who requests her. When she sternly replied to him and asked him not to force her into this, he stopped picking up her calls. That's when she decided to discontinue working with him and go forward with her song on her own.

She believes that Atul is so desperate to get into the controversial reality show that he is creating this fiasco to grab attention and make his way to the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. She adds, “Jab main payments ka sab screenshot de chukki hu toh, what more can I do? Ab kya main apni nass katt kar doon? (I have already attached screenshots of payment, what else can I do?)”

In the same conversation, Bebika also mentioned that Atul also tried to get in touch with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, but the latter didn’t respond to his messages.

