Anupamaa Major Twist: Aryan's death leaves all shattered, Anupama accused?

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

A major twist is set to occur in Anupamaa's upcoming episodes. The viewers' emotions will have a rollercoaster ride as the makers are set to introduce a tragic death sequence. Aryan (Randeep Rai) will be shown dead, which will shatter many lives. His sudden and untimely demise will leave everyone shocked. However, all will accuse Anupamaa of his death. In the recent episodes, it was seen that Anupama learns about Aryan's drug addiction.

Advertisement

Star Plus uploaded a new promo offering fans a sneak peek of the upcoming twist in Anupamaa. In the promo, it is seen that Aryan battles for his life in the hospital, whereas Prem and Parag patiently wait for his recovery.

On the other hand, Anupama arrives at the Kothari mansion and sees everyone crying. Maahi rushes to Anupama and expresses her concern about Aryan. Parag and Prem arrive and inform everyone about Aryan's death. After hearing this news, Maahi collapses, and everyone breaks down in tears.

Watch Anupamaa's upcoming twist here-

The channel shared another promo offering more glimpse of the upcoming major twist that will change everyone's lives forever. After everyone learns about Aryan's death. Khyati warns everyone not to mention Anupama's name in their house. She considers Anupama (played by Rupali Ganguly) the accused for her son's demise.

The Shah family returns to the Shah house devastated. Leela slams Anupama for destroying everyone's lives. Hasmukh also accuses Anupama of being wrong, which shakes her to the core.

Advertisement

Toshu yells at Anupama and tells her that they were happy without her. Leela tells everyone not to talk to Anupama. Anupama leaves Shah's house, and the goons gather around her. When the goons bully her, Anupama mentions that she has killed Aryan. Anupama is in shock and devastated as she is accused.

Watch Anupamaa's major twist here-

As per the promo, everyone will blame Anupama for not telling them about Aryan's drug addiction. Due to this accusation, Anupama will leave everyone and shift her base to Mumbai to start a new life. This latest twist in Anupamaa can be watched from June 4 at 10 PM.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Rupali Ganguly's character discovers SHOCKING truth about Aryan after his marriage with Mahi