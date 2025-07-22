'Gandi Aurat': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Jaya Bhattacharya recalls getting insulted, reveals she was underpaid

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is back in the buzz as the makers release its new season, featuring the original star cast, Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay. The first season of Ektaa Kapoor's hit show also featured Jaya Bhattacharya. She essayed the role of Payal in the show.

Recently, in an interview, Jaya Bhattacharya disclosed a shocking incident that occurred with her when she was out with Smriti Irani.

Jaya Bhattacharya recalls being insulted

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Jaya Bhattacharya recalled shooting for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi during which she once had a horrifying fan interaction. She portrayed a negative role in the show, which led to backlash in real life as well. Jaya recalled how, once, there was a 7 AM shift, and Smriti Irani was pregnant. Since they were hungry, they decided to go to Lokhandwala to grab something in between breaks.

The actress recalls how when they were at a shop, she and Smriti Irani were generally holding hands and deciding what to eat. During which, a lady arrives suddenly and pulls away Smriti's hand from Jaya. The lady also said, "Yeh gandi aurat hai, iske as pas mat rehna bache pe bura asar padega (She is a bad woman. Don't be with her, the child will have a bad impact)."

Jaya remembered not receiving acceptance or acknowledgement for her role in the show. The actress shared that her character was originally intended to be a cameo role, but it was extended. Jaya even mentioned that she was the most underpaid actor in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, despite being part of the show for 7 years.

She shared how everyone got a Rs 2,000 raise, but she had only received an increment once, and that was Rs 1,000. Jaya mentioned that all actors received a raise every year, but she had only received one after asking for it.

Now, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is returning with a new season. Along with Smriti and Amar, the show also stars Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, and more.

