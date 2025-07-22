Inside Anupamaa actress Alpana Buch's Mumbai home, which is a tapestry of Indian culture- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Anupamaa actress Alpana Buch is one of the renowned names of the Indian Television industry. In the Rupali Ganguly starrer, Buch essays the role of Leela, Anupama's mother-in-law. Sometimes sweet, sometimes bitter, her character is immensely loved. Recently, Alpana allowed Pinkvilla to step into her cozy and warm abode, which is filled with Indian artefacts inspired by all states of India, beautiful memories of family members, and more. Alapa stays in a 2BHK apartment in Mumbai.

Inside Alpana Buch's Mumbai 2BHK house

Living room

Before entering the living room, there is a beautiful handmade nameplate made using a traditional Maharashtrian Khana saree. The door is decorated with a gond painting made by Alpana Buch's daughter. Everything in her house is handmade by artists or made by her family- nothing is from a factory, brand, or showroom.

Her living room has two sofas, a Television mounted on the wall, and a handmade jute cupboard below it. A small table is placed between two sofas.

Watch Alpana Buch's exclusive home tour video here:

The wall is painted in terracotta color to give an earthy feeling. Her living room walls are decorated with paper-carving paintings, old antique objects, a paper vase, a pattachitra-painted kettle, a gramophone, and Warli paintings. Apart from these, she has artefacts representing Assam and African culture. The curtains on the window of the living room are made of Khand material.

Kitchen

The Anupamaa star’s home has a simple open kitchen with a high-rise table attached with high chairs. The kitchen has a black and white theme with small cabinets that are made to store essentials. The kitchen also has artefacts specially made by artisans.

Wall

A passage leads to the bedroom has a wall decorated with frames of their family members showcasing their special memories.

First bedroom

The first bedroom is her daughter's bedroom. The door has a small artefact brought from Kerala and Himachal Pradesh. Her daughter's bedroom has a cupboard, a bed, a study table, and a cupboard stored with books. The wall of the room is decorated with unique paintings made by her daughter.

Second bedroom

The second bedroom is hers, which has a king-size bed, a cupboard, and a table. The room has a 30-40-year-old painting brought from Kashmir.

