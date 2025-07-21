Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Meet 3 new actors joining Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay's show's reboot

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi shooting is going on in full swing, and fans are excited to see the show return to Television screens after 25 years. The best part about this reboot is that the original cast members - Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, and many more have returned to play their characters. However, since the new season of the show is making a comeback after two decades, new cast members will also be seen playing characters.

Meet 3 new actors joining Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Star Plus uploaded a new promo offering a glimpse of the new cast members of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The makers shared the behind-the-scenes promo where the new actors are seen shooting with the previous actors.

1- Hiten Tejwani introduces Rohit Suchanti, who will be seen playing the role of Angad.

2- Shakti Anand introduces Shagun Sharma, who will reportedly be seen portraying the role of Tulsi and Mihir's daughter.

3- Kamalika Guha Thakurta introduces Aman Gandhi, who will reportedly play the role of Tulsi and Mihir's son.

Apart from the above-mentioned 3 characters, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season also features OG stars Shakti Anand, Ritu Chaudhary, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Kamalika Guha Thakurta and Ketki Dave in pivotal roles.

It is also said that several actors like Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, and Pulkit Samrat will make a cameo appearance in the show to portray important characters.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new season

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will star Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani. The show will revolve again family members living in Shantiniketan and how their lives have changed in the past 25 years. This reboot also marks Smriti Irani's return to Television as the actress was busy with her political career.

Watching Smriti as Tulsi Virani is going to be a fresh experience for the new generation. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the show is set to premiere from June 29 onwards at 10:30 PM.

