Who is Shilpa Shirodkar's husband? Meet Aparesh Ranjit who quit his job abroad and moved to India when...

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar gained limelight again after her stint in Bigg Boss 18. However, before stepping into TV, the actress worked in numerous Bollywood films and was one of the successful actresses. But after her marriage, she shifted abroad with her husband and quit acting briefly. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shirodkar confessed that she fell in love with her husband in just one and a half days and decided to marry him. After her marriage, she shifted abroad with him and lived there. But who is her husband, Aparesh Ranjit?

Advertisement

Who is Shilpa Shirodkar's husband, Aparesh Ranjit?

Shilpa Shirodkar's husband, Aparesh Ranjit, is a UK-based banker by profession.

Aparesh Ranjit has pursued a double MBA. Meanwhile, Shilpa revealed that she is a 10th fail.

Shilpa and Aparesh got married in 2000.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2003 and named her Anoushka.

Why did Shilpa and Aparesh move to India?

Recently, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Shilpa praised her husband immensely for his constant support when she was battling depression. The Bigg Boss 18 fame said, "I was in London, alone, with my husband and Anoushka. Aparesh was very very successful. He was doing so well in his space of work. Anoushka was settled in her school, and she had her own friends. But when my parents did so immediately, one after the other, I don't know, I just couldn't handle it."

Watch Shilpa Shirodkar's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Sharing her battle with depression, Shilpa added, "I was getting treated there. But I just wanted to comeback. There is a saying that 'Behind every successful man, there is a woman.' I can through my experience 'Behind every successful woman, is a very understanding husband and a very tolerant man."

Advertisement

Shilpa shared how she has been doing well presently because of Aparesh's support. She revealed, "In 2010 when I decided to leave London with Aparesh and Anoushka. Aparesh ka career ek dusre level pe tha, par he realized ki muje zarurat hai India jaane ki, he left everything and came back with me (Aparesh's career was at a high level, but he realized that I needed to come back to India, and he left everything and came back with me)."

The Hum actress revealed how her husband 'quit' his job and returned to India for her. She praised him for being a very "simple" man.

Years later, Shilpa resumed her career on Television. Workwise, she was last seen in Bigg Boss Season 18.

ALSO READ: Popular Star Kid: Meet Shilpa Shirodkar's daughter Anoushka Ranjit, budding lawyer and fashionista who's niece to Mahesh Babu-Namrata