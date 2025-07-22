Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi INSIDE Video: Amar Upadhyay returns as Mihir Virani, comments on reuniting with Smriti Irani

The makers of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi are leaving no stones unturned to bring the new season back. As the team embarks on this new journey, the channel has been sharing several behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of the show. The cast and crew prepare to shoot for the new season. Now, the makers have released a new promo offering a glimpse of Amar Upadhyay coming on board as Mihir Virani and reuniting with Smriti Irani.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi BTS Video

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on their official YouTube page. Amar Upadhyay can be seen reaching the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. A video from behind the scenes has been added to this promo. The actor, who is set to play Mihir Virani, says, "I don't believe it yeh actually hora hai. Kabhi socha nahi Season 2 bhi plan hoga, shoot hoga. (I don't believe that this is actually happening. Never thought that Season 2 would be planned and shot)."

Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi INSIDE Video here-

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor continued, "It's unbelievable. Ek saath sabko laana, aur itna bada iconic show hai usko firse laana ek badi baat hoti hai (To bring everyone together on this show, iconic show is unbelievable)."

Amar elaborated how the makers called him to block his dates as they were reviving the show. He shared his disbelief at the fact that the new season is being launched. Amar mentioned that he had inquired if Smriti Irani is doing the show, and he learned about the actress returning as Tulsi.

Upadhyay commented on reuniting with Smriti Irani for the show and said, "Zyada nahi bataunga, bohot time ke baad milunga Smriti ko. (I won't say much. I'm meeting Smriti after a long time).

He added, "We were always good friends on sets. We hit it off very well. We will pick it up from where we left."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to premiere from July 29 onwards at 10:30 PM on Star Plus.

