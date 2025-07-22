'My boyfriend told me...': Uorfi Javed drops new VIDEO after her lip filler dissolving procedure, netizens REACT

Uorfi Javed, the popular social media sensation, is once again in the news. Not for her ouftis, for her work or her fights, but for her recent cosmetic procedure. While celebrities are known to keep their cosmetic surgeries under wraps, Uorfi openly spoke about the aftermath of these procedures. She even recorded herself while getting her lip fillers dissolved after they were misplaced. Now, the social media sensation has shared a new video with a caption that is too hilarious for you to miss.

Uorfi Javed jokes about her recent cosmetic procedure

Taking to her Instagram, Uorfi Javed uploaded a new video where she was getting recorded while she was busy on the phone. Uorfi's face was completely swollen, and her lips were inflated. She admits in this video that she can talk even though her face is swollen. In the caption, Uorfi quipped, "My boyfriend told me k mai baat baat pe muh phula leti hu. True tho?"

Watch Uorfi Javed's video here-

Netizens hail her confidence

After Uorfi Javed uploaded the clip, several users reacted to her post in the comment section. One commented, "Urfi is the one who never hides anything because she is courageous but other celebrities can never.." Another person commented, "I love ur confidence."

One more fan wrote, "Still looking beautiful," and so on, the comments continued.

Why is Uorfi Javed trending?

On July 20, Uorfi Javed uploaded a new video on her Instagram, giving a glimpse of her cosmetic surgery. The Traitors winner was seen recording herself while the doctor conducted the procedure. Uorfi was getting her lip fillers removed as they were misplaced. In the video that she shared on her Instagram account, it can be seen that several syringes are injected into her lips to dissolve the fillers

Uorfi revealed how the procedure was painful, and also her face and lips swelled up immediately during the process. She even mentioned that she will get lip fillers again after 2-3 weeks.

After Uorfi shared the clip, many netizens applauded her courage for posting her swollen face online.

Workwise, Uorfi won Karan Johar's reality show The Traitors along with Nikita Luther.

