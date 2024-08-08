Meet actor who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, quit industry for 7 years as negative roles began consuming her

There have been many TV actresses who have essayed negative roles, but no one could ace it like Jaya Bhattacharya. However, did you know that she had worked with Shah Rukh Khan, and there was a time when she had to quit the industry because of her roles? Read more in today's meet actor segment.

Jaya Bhattacharya has shown her tremendous work in Hindi movies like Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas and Mimi, to name a few. She had revealed in an interview with DNA that she had started feeling negative about the roles she played.

“It feels like the word 'negative' is written on my forehead. I have been offered more negative roles in my career so far. The first negative character that I played, which got famous, was Payal from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. People thought that I could not do any other roles", she had said.



The Thapki Pyaar Ki star had further said that this was why she did not work for seven years. She started having bouts of doubt about her talent and questioned whether she was an actor or not.

"Do people not feel that I can play other roles as well? Hence, I decided not to work for seven years. I didn't want to only play negative characters; I wanted to play diverse roles and portray a complete character, which makes an artist feel happy and satisfied".

The Chhathi Maiyya ki Bitiya actress revealed further that if the same type of roles are given, then a monotony sets inside the artist, as there is nothing new. However, she feels that if not completely different characters, one should allow the artist to experiment with the negative roles. When variety is offered, the character is known only then and makes a place for itself among the audience.

Well, in Chhathi Maiyya ki Bitiya, Jaya's role as Urmila, stepmom to Kartil, essayed by Aashish Dixit, has been loved. Her role is complex, and the serial revolves around the life of an orphan with a deep love for Chhathi Maiyya, played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

