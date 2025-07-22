Ektaa Kapoor to release Naagin 7 teaser on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's premiere day? Deets Inside

The anticipation for Naagin 7's release has been at its peak. It has been more than 2 years since Naagun 6 went off air. Ever since then, the ardent fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for its new season. Now, Ektaa Kapoor is reviving her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after 25 years. The show is scheduled to release on July 29. Reportedly, on the same day, Ektaa has been planning to release the trailer of Naagin Season 7.

Update on Naagin 7 release date

According to Tellychakkar report, the first teaser of Naagin 7 will be released on July 29. This date is chosen as the auspicious festival of Nag Panchami falls on this day. The first teaser will give a glimpse of the upcoming season's storyline and might also reveal the identity of the lead actress. This day is extra special for the Television audience as Ektaa Kapoor's hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is also premiering on the same day. However, the makers have not yet confirmed this news.

Speaking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the new season will feature Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in lead roles. Apart from this, the show also stars Shakti Anand, Ritu Chaudhary, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, and Ketki Dave in pivotal roles. The first episode will premiere from June 29 onwards at 10:30 PM on Star Plus.

Meanwhile, the buzz about Naagin 7 has been circulating for many months now. It was reportedly supposed to begin early this year. In February, Ektaa Kapoor officially announced Naagin 7 and assured fans that the show is being made. Speaking about the last season, Naagin 6 starred Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. The show also featured Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Mahek Chahal in lead roles. Naagin 6 premiered on February 12, 2022, and aired till July 9, 2023.

