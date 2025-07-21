When and where to watch Laughter Chefs finale episode? Check all deets inside

We have sad news for Laughter Chefs fans as their beloved show is pulling its curtains down! The star-studded hit cooking reality show saw a massive success when it originally premiered in June 2024. After the first season concluded, the second season was launched in January 2025. Now, the second season of Laughter Chefs is set to conclude this weekend. The makers have released the promos of the show's grand finale episode, giving a glimpse to the audience what they can expect in the last episodes of the show.

When and where to watch last episode of Laughter Chefs finale?

Laughter Chefs’ second season grand finale was shot a few days ago. Rumors about the winners have been doing the rounds and fans can't wait to watch the last episode. But where can you watch it? The grand finale episode of Laughter Chefs can be watched on Colors TV on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

Yes, the grand finale party will premiere for two days and promises to deliver unlimited entertaining moments that will leave you in splits. The grand finale episodes will also be available to watch on JioHotstar.

In the grand finale episode, Abhinav Shukla will be seen making a special appearance. Abhishek Kumar's banter with Abhinav and Rubina Dilaik is something that audiences can look forward to. Meanwhile, the contestants will prepare their last dish and on based on the same, winners will be announced.

When the grand finale episode was shot, the speculations were rife that Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav were the winners of Laughter Chefs. But recent reports claim that Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya have won instead. However, there's no confirmation on who has lifted the trophy this time.

Hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Laughter Chefs' second season premiered on January 25, 2025. After a run of 6 months, the show will conclude on July 27.

