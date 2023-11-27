Happy Birthday Tina Datta: Exploring Bigg Boss 16 contestant’s wardrobe for chic winter style inspiration

Looking for winter fashion inspiration? As the winter chill sets in, let’s elevate your style game and seek inspiration from none other than Tina Datta. Celebrating her birthday today, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant has not only captured hearts with her charismatic on-screen presence but has also become a trendsetter in the world of fashion.

Winter wardrobe inspiration from birthday girl Tina Datta

Tina Datta’s social media account is proof of the actress’ powerful style statement. She treats her fans to pictures from her photoshoot and it’s safe to say, she never disappoints the fashion police. From cozy sweaters to power-packed blazers, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant’s social media account is a treasure trove of outfit inspiration for the season. As we celebrate the milestones of her life, we also celebrate the sartorial choices that have made her a style icon.

Classic mini skirt with sweater combo

We kick off Tina Datta's winter wardrobe with a striking ensemble that effortlessly blends comfort with style. She wore a white V-neck sweater, adorned with a vibrant green border that runs along the neckline, adding a pop of color to the winter whites. The sweater can not only keep you warm but also prove that winter fashion can be both cozy and chic.

Paired seamlessly with the sweater is a pleated white mini-skirt, creating a playful and casual look. The choice of a mini skirt brings a touch of flirtatious charm to the look, making it suitable for various winter occasions, whether it be a casual day out or a cozy evening gathering.

Style Tip: To channel Tina Datta's winter chic, consider experimenting with the power of contrast in your outfits. If you opt for a neutral base like a white sweater, elevate your look by introducing vibrant hues, such as a striking color for the skirt.

Depending upon how chilly it is where you live, you can wear stockings underneath the mini skirt. Whether it's a contrasting accessory, a statement jacket, or a pair of eye-catching shoes, don't shy away from mixing and matching to create a balance.

Suit up with a corset

Tina Datta's winter fashion journey takes a sophisticated turn with a stunning powder blue suit that exudes both grace and contemporary flair. We love how she wore a black corset top to elevate her look. The fitted corset gives a polished look, blending contemporary chic with classic.

For an edgy look, she paired sleek black stilettos with the ensemble. For a hint of drama, the Uttaran actress adorned her fingers and wrist with heavy rings and a stack of bangles.

Advertisement

Styling Tip: This winter, take inspiration from Tina Datta's fearless approach to fashion by experimenting with unexpected combinations. You can wear the suit with a corset or a stylish bralette because styling them with tank tops is a trend followed too many times. If the air is too chilly, then wear your turtleneck underneath.

Tailored pants and shirt set

Tina Datta continues to captivate with her distinctive fashion choices in a tailored bottle green ensemble that redefines winter sophistication. The cropped, buttoned-up full-sleeved shirt is perfect for winter evenings. Paired with straight pants in the same rich bottle green hue, this outfit exudes a unique charm that effortlessly stands out.

Tina accessorized with golden chains around her neck. The choice of accessories elevates the monochromatic look, introducing a hint of metallic shine against the deep green backdrop. To complete the ensemble, Tina donned oversized shades.

Styling Tip: If you are bored of wearing jackets and sweaters, then embrace this monochromatic styling while infusing it with your own flair. To recreate this chic ensemble, consider a cropped, buttoned-up full-sleeved shirt paired with straight pants in the same rich hue. Feel free to mix and match with contrasting colors too.

Elevate the look by introducing statement accessories. Go for hoops on ears and layer chains of different sizes around your neck for a balanced look.

Winter essentials; denim-on-denim look

In an ode to timeless fashion, Tina Datta effortlessly nails the denim-on-denim trend, completing the winter fashion roster with an iconic and laid-back look. The ensemble features a classic denim jacket paired with a crisp white tank top underneath. The denim flared pants elevate the ensemble to a new level of cool.

This denim-on-denim look serves as a reminder that some fashion classics never go out of style, especially during the winter season. We love the side slits on the pant that add a touch of boldness.

The denim-on-denim ensemble isn't just a trend; it's a winter style essential that exudes comfort, and confidence.

Styling Tip: If wearing a tank top is a summer thing for you, then wear a turtleneck or a ringed tee shirt underneath the jacket. To personalize this timeless look, consider experimenting with accessories like statement belts or chunky jewelry to add your unique touch.

Advertisement

Pleated mini skirt with sweater

Chequered mini skirts are everyone’s favorite and our winter fashion list would be incomplete without the mention of them. Tina Datta radiates playful elegance in her fifth look, featuring a pleated chequered mini skirt paired with a white sleeveless sweater.

She kept the look simple with just a watch in one hand and a bracelet in another.

Styling Tip: This ensemble offers a versatile winter option to experiment. Not feeling too bold? Wear a chequered midi skirt instead. Wear black woolen or sheer stockings underneath the skirt.

For the top, ditch the sleeveless sweater if the nip in the air bothers you too much. Go for a full-sleeve sweater in the same texture and color, or wear the chequered skit with a turtleneck. The options are plenty.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shweta Tiwari wishes son Reyansh on his birthday with cutesy video; reveals her nickname for him