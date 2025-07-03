Divyanka Tripathi calls out nepotism after Vivek Dahiya's name wasn't mentioned in Akshardham cast credits

Vivek Dahiya is among the well-known actors of the entertainment industry, who has a massive fan base. He has showcased his acting mettle in several Television shows, web shows, and films. Now, Vivek's new film, Akshardham (previously titled as State of Siege: Temple Attack), is scheduled to release in theatres. Ahead of the movie's release, Divyanka Tripathi slammed nepotism after Vivek wasn't given credit in the cast of his upcoming film.

Advertisement

Divyanka Tripathi calls out nepotism

In his new vlog, Vivek Dahiya discussed his upcoming film Akshardham, which also features Akshaye Khanna, Gautam Rode, and others in important roles. While Vivek discussed his film, Divyanka Tripathi pointed out that his name was not included in the credits, which left her very upset.

Divyanka Tripathi said, "Kayi log nepotism aur har tarah ki baate kar rahe hote hai, but jab khudke sath hota hai tab bohot gussa aata hai (Many people talk about nepotism and all but when it happens to you, then it is very upsetting)."

The actress emphasised how Vivek has worked hard on the film and mentioned that finding the correct project is a constant struggle. Divyanka and Vivek said that it takes time to find an appealing job.

Vivek stated, "Bhale mera chota sa role tha lekin joh film thi, uske liye mai bohot passionate tha (Even though I had a very small role, I was very passionate about the film)." He added, "Unhone cast mei mera naam hi nahi dala tha (They didn't add my name in the cast)."

Advertisement

Vivek discussed how Divyanka was upset about the situation. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor shared his feelings, explaining that, having been consistently hurt by the industry, he has become accustomed to it and no longer expects anything from it. Divyanka expressed her frustration that if someone has worked, then their name should be added.

She continued, "People find it very convenient. People who come from Bollywood, film background se and with a lineage, unn logo ko bohot tashtari mai di jaati hai chize (People who are from Bollywood, from film background and with a lineage, they are given a lot of things).

Vivek and Divyanka expressed their gratitude to their fans for bringing this to their attention, supporting them, and encouraging them to take a stand.

Akshardham is slated to release in theatres on July 4.

ALSO READ: When are Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya planning to have baby? Couple breaks silence