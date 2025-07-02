Parents-to-be Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj buy new house, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor drops PICS

Rohit Purohit as Armaan has impressed audiences with his performance in the hit and longest-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While his professional achievements have been the talk of the town, his personal life has also been in the public eye.

Rohit is married to actress Sheena Bajaj. The duo is soon going to welcome their first child. Ahead of this special journey, the actor has accomplished another milestone in his personal life as he is now the owner of a luxurious apartment.

Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj buy new house

Taking to their Instagram accounts, Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj dropped several pictures from their griha pravesh puja. The actors shared the news that they have become the owners of a new lavish apartment. They organised a small get-together as they entered their new home and did the griha pravesh puja.

Here are Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj's PICS from their new house

More about Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj's house

According to a Hindustan Times report, Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj have named their new abode as 'Aashiyana.' The two shifted into their new apartment in August 2024. While speaking to the portal, the actress even shared that she was having difficulty conceiving a baby, but their dream of having a child came true after they moved to this house.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor's house is a 3bhk apartment located in Mumbai's Dahisar area. The couple also recounts the difficult days of relocating multiple times during their seven-year marriage.

On April 30, Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit announced on social media that they are expecting their first child.

Speaking about their love life, the lovebirds dated for six years before getting married on January 22, 2019. Now, after 6 years, they are set to welcome their first child.

On the professional front, Rohit Purohit is currently seen playing the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Samridhii Shukla. Meanwhile, Sheena Bajaj was last seen in Vanshaj.

