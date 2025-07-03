TV TRP Report Week 25: Not Anupamaa or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but THIS longest running show grabs 1st position

Thursday is here, and so is the TRP report for week 25. The report is a compilation of the performances of all the favorite shows. It offers an insight to the audience on how well their favorite shows are performing. This week's report is similar to last week's TRP report. Yet again, the longest-running sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is ruling the TRP chart. Yes, the show has hooked a massive audience, and the numbers are enormous. Let's look at the list of the top 5 shows of this week.

Top 5 TV shows of this week

1- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Once again, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to rank number 1. Last week, the show grabbed attention when it successfully beat Anupamaa and Udne Ki Aasha and secured the first spot. This week too, the sitcom starring Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, and Munmun Dutta continues to rank first.

This week, the show has a rating of 2.3, which is impressively higher compared to last week's TRP report. Last week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got 2.2.

2- Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa continues to hold the second rank. Like last week, this week also the show managed to strike the right chord with the audience and retained its second spot.

However, the ratings of the show haven't improved. This week also the show has got a 2.1 rating. Along with Rupali, the show also stars Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria.

3- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has secured the third spot this week. The Samirdhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit's show has been continuously entertaining the audience owing to its engaging storyline. The show recently took a leap, after which the new storyline hooked its audience's attention.

This week, the show got a 2.1 rating. The ratings have slightly improved compared to last week's report. Last week, the show got a 2.0 rating.

4- Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha, starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in the lead roles, is another show that has been consistently ranking in the top 5. This week, the show has ranked in the fourth spot and received ratings similar to Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Udne Ki Aasha has got 2.1 ratings, which is more compared to last week's report. Last week, the show got a 1.9 rating.

5- Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs, the cooking star-studded reality show, has entered the top 5 this week. The show ranks at number 5 as it nears its conclusion. This week, Laughter Chefs' second season received a 1.6 rating.

