Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupama revives her old dream, netizens are divided

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, has been one of the top-rated shows for years because of its engaging storyline. Over the years, the show has continued to maintain its fan base by introducing shocking twists and turns, leaps, launching fresh faces and characters and more. Now, fans will see a new twist where Anupama decides to live her dreams again. This decision of Anupama has become the talk of the town.

Anupama decides to pursue her dreams

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Anupamaa on their official social media account. In this promo, Anupama reminisces about her old memory but also reflects on the fact how it is important to live for yourself. She then sees a pamphlet for a dance competition and decides to participate in the competition with her dance group.

Her group, consisting of all age groups of women, reveals having several issues and refuses to participate. However, Anupama encourages them to forget their problems and stand up for themselves by participating in the competition.

Watch Anupamaa's upcoming twist here-

Netizens react:

After the makers released this promo offering glimpse of the upcoming twist in Anupamaa, netizens quickly flooded the comment section and reacted to this upcoming twist. However, many had different opinions about this upcoming storyline.

One fan wrote, "You rock always mam," another user commented, "Like this promo hope so Anudi only live for herself," whereas one netizen wrote, "Mujhe lagta hai ab isko band kardena chahiye," and so on the opinions continued.

Starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy (who plays Raahi) and Shivam Khajuria (who plays Prem) in lead roles, Anupamaa has been winning hearts ever since it took a leap. The storyline of Anupamaa leading her to separate life in Mumbai away from the Shahs and Kotharis is getting immense love from the audience.

Recently, the show was in the news as a major fire broke down on the sets, destroying the set majorly. However, despite many obstacles, the team continues to entertain the audience.

