EXCLUSIVE Interview: Anshula Kapoor recalls worst days on The Traitors, reveals 'reliving her mother's cremation'

The Traitors is one such unique game reality show that has hooked netizens ever since it premiered. The star-studded reality show had an interesting ensemble of participants. One of the celebrity contestants is Anshula Kapoor. While speaking to us recently, Anshula opened up about her traumatic experience of doing the show and recalled her worst day.

Anshula Kapoor recalls an emotionally challenging mission

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Anshula Kapoor reflected on a psychologically challenging mission from The Traitors, which brought back memories she didn't want to revisit. She described how the show caused her trauma in various ways, highlighting the particularly difficult experience she had during the 8th episode, which left her feeling broken.

Watch Anshula Kapoor's exclusive interview here-

Anshula Kapoor shared details about the mission where a contestant had just been evicted. The following day, all the contestants were given a mission to reveal which contestant the Traitor had "murdered." This mission, called the "Death March," took place in an isolated area outside Jaisalmer that has a tragic history. Kapoor explained that participating in that game felt like reliving a funeral march.

She noted that the mission included all the steps typically performed at a funeral, which reminded her painfully of her mother. Anshula said, "I'm reliving my mother's funeral. I'm reliving having burnt my mother's funeral pyre. Because that was the environment that they created."

She shared how all the contestants were shaken because of the intense ambience, and the person who got murdered dropped from a height in the tomb.

Anshula continued, "For me, this entire mission, because of the way they conducted it, because of the way the atmosphere was created, literally was me reliving my mother's cremation.”

After the mission, while reaching their hotel in Suryagarh, she and Jasmine Bhasin were in the same car and remained silent because of their experience. Anshula mentioned that the makers wanted to shoot their reaction in a video diary, and she burst out in rage in the diary.

Anshula said, "Maine kaafi badtameezi ki hogi ye video diary mai. Kyuki mai chidi hui thi, mai gussa thi. (I must have misbehaved in the video diary. Because I was frustrated). I have never been this rattled on the show until this mission got over."

She explained how she was not okay with the treatment given to them during the mission. Anshula said, "It was one of the worst days on the show for me, and I am glad that it was my last day on that show."

Arjun Kapoor’s sister shared how she got evicted that day on circle of shaq. She mentioned that this mission was the hardest for her as it was a psychological mission.

The Traitors' grand finale will premiere on July 3 at 8 PM.

