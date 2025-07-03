When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali Mehta wished to return to the show amid rumors that her dues weren't cleared

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the cult sitcoms on Indian Television screens, never fails to entertain. Despite being on air for over 15 years, the show remains a source of entertainment for its audience. Throughout this long journey, several actors who were part of the show since its inception bid farewell to it as the years passed. One of them is the audience's beloved actor, Neha Mehta, who played Anjali Mehta in the show. The actress reportedly took an exit due to her pending dues.

When Neha Mehta spoke about her return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Earlier, while speaking to Telly Masala, Neha Mehta mentioned that she is open to returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to portray her much-loved role of Anjali Mehta again.

Upon being asked if she misses the cast of the show, Neha Mehta shared, "Miss nahi karti, sadev mere hriday mai hai, channel on karo, TV on karo, mai vaha hu voh yaha hai (I don't miss them. They are always in my heart. I switch on the channel and TV, I can see them)."

When asked if she would rejoin the show to portray her character again, Neha said, "Asit (Asit Modi) sir bolenge toh unke liye sab kuch kar lungi. (If Asit sir says, I will do everything for him)."

The actress even shared how she would love to return to the show if the audience demands it. Mehta added, "Audience ke liye sab kuch kar lungi. Meri audience agar bole aap bano Anjali Mehta vapis toh mai bann jaungi. Vaise toh mai hu hi. Toh uljano mai fasna Neha Mehta ka kaam hi nahi hai. Voh toh behti rehti hai (I would do anything for the audience. I will Anjali Mehta again if my audiences say. Although I am, I don't get trapped in difficulties, I go with the flow)."

Why did Neha Mehta quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

When Neha took her exit, she claimed that there were payment issues, which is why she had been leaving the show. While speaking to Bombay Times, the actress had said, "I acted in Taarak Mehta as Anjali for 12 years before quitting in 2020. The last six months' money is pending."

She added, "After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don't like complaining... hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money." However, there has been no update after the actress shared this issue.

For the uninformed, Neha Mehta played Anjali Mehta from 2008 to 2020. She was a part of the sitcom ever since it premiered. After her exit, Sunayana Fozdar was roped in to play this character. Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta, also took an exit from the show in 2022. At present, Sacchin Shrof is playing the role.

