Apoorva Mukhija on shooting The Traitors before India's Got Latent controversy: 'I was a much smaller artist'

Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has been in the news since the beginning of this year. It was the India's Got Latent controversy that led to the famous social media creator making headlines. Following this, now she is the talk of the town for her stint in The Traitors.

Now, in a recent interview, she emphasized how the shooting of The Traitors took place in 2024, before the controversy began. Apoorva elaborated that when she shot for the show, she had nothing to lose.

Apoorva Mukhija opens up on shooting the show after IGL controversy

In an interview with ANI, Apoorva Mukhija shared that she would have been more mindful of her words if she had to shoot The Traitors after India's Got Latent controversy. She said, "I actually did the show before the controversy, so it couldn't have affected me. But had I done it after the controversy, I would have been a little bit mellower, more careful with my words."

She continued, "So I felt like I went all out because I had nothing to lose back then. And I was a much smaller artist. Had I done it later, I would have just been a little more mindful."

Furthermore, Apoorva Mukhija spoke about playing the game in The Traitors with her whole heart and mind. She mentioned that she knew people's perception would change, and she is happy that she could do that. The Rebel Kid further added, "The kind of love that I've gotten is just immense. It feels absolutely surreal."

Speaking about India's Gote Latent controversy, the show made headlines after Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia's comment left many uncomfortable. There were several cases and FIRs lodged against these creators.

About The Traitors

Coming back to The Traitors, the first season of the game show will conclude this Thursday. The finalists of The Traitors are Harsh Gujral, Apoorva Mukhija, Jasmine Bhasin, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Uorfi Javed, and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Currently, Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha are the traitors in the show. Led by Karan Johar, the grand finale of the episode will premiere on July 3, 2025, on Prime Video at 8:00 PM.

