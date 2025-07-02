Did you know Shaheer Sheikh went from 75kgs to 95kgs to play Arjun in Mahabharat? Throwback

Mahabharat, the epic mythological saga, is one of the most loved TV shows. The detailed depiction of the Mahabharat was immensely loved by the audience. The show holds a special place in the hearts of viewers. Among all the characters, Arjun's character was dearly loved by the audience. Played by the talented Shaheer Sheikh, the actor was lauded for doing a fair job in his role. But did you know that Shaheer underwent a massive physical transformation for his role?

Shaheer Sheikh's physical transformation

During a recent roundtable discussion, Shaheer Sheikh opened up on the physical transformation he underwent for playing the role of Arjun in Mahabharat. While reminiscing about memories before kickstarting the shoot for Mahabharat, Shaheer recalled gaining weight to portray the character that required a fit physique. He shared how he went from 75kgs to 95kgs to look strong like Arjun.

Shaheer Sheikh had shared, "It was a drastic change (laughs)." He further disclosed, "I gained almost 20 kgs. Time bhi mila. Almost 8-9 months mile the (I had got time. Almost 8-9 months)."

Here's a PIC when Shaheer Sheikh gave glimpse of his transformation

He disclosed how the makers of the show took care throughout the phase. Shaheer also mentioned that they were trained and disclosed, "We were meeting, doing horse riding and weapon training. We were learning so much during that phase."

The actor even shared how it was a fun phase as they were learning and making good memories.

Mahabharat featured Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Arpit Ranka, Shafaq Naaz, and Saurav Gurjar playing pivotal characters. The mythological series premiered from 2013 to 2014.

Speaking about Shaheer's professional journey, the actor has been a part of numerous shows. He recently made his film debut in Do Patti opposite Kriti Sanon.

