Mahhi Vij breaks silence on divorce rumors with Jay Bhanushali, questions trolls 'Tum mere lawyer ki fees doge?'

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have been a beloved celebrity couple in the telly industry. The couple recently made headlines after reports surfaced that they are heading for a separation after nearly 15 years of marriage. Now, in a recent interview, Mahhi broke her silence on these rumors. She addressed their divorce speculations and hit back at trolls for being interested in their personal lives.

Advertisement

Mahhi Vij breaks silence on divorce rumors with Jay Bhanushali

When asked about their separation rumors, Mahhi Vij told Hauterrfly, "Possible separation hai ya nahi hai, kyu batau tumko agar kuch ho? Tum mere chacha lage ho? Tum mere lawyer ki fees doge? Ya tum mere achese divorce karaoge? I just feel ki itna hauwa kyu banate hai yaha par ki aapka separation hone wala hai ya divorce hone wala hai. (Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer's fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody's divorce or separation?)."

She further disclosed how trolls still comment on her posts, "Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai' (She is decent, but Jay is not). Then somebody else writes, 'Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai' (Jay is good, but she is not)."

The Balika Vadhu actress elaborated on how people think that divorce can be a big issue and assume that the two will make allegations against each other. Mahhi added, "Society pressure is too much." Putting an end to these speculations, Mahhi said, "I just feel, live and let live."

Advertisement

Mahhi and Jay Bhanushali's separation news increased after Jay was missing from their son, Rajveer's, 9th birthday celebration. When Mahhi had shared the post, several had asked her in the comments about Jay's absence.

Speaking about their love life, Jay Bhanushali had earlier opened up about his love story with Mahhi on a reality show. He had shared how the two met at a club, and within 3 months, he was sure that Mahhi was going to be his wife. On December 31, 2009, he proposed to her for marriage, and in 2010, they got married. The duo is parents to three kids - Khushi, Rajveer, and Tara.

ALSO READ: Mahhi Vij diagnosed with Chikungunya? Actress shares PIC from hospital bed