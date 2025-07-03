Did you know Amitabh Bachchan once went bankrupt, almost lost house, and it was Kaun Banega Crorepati that revived his career

Kaun Banega Crorepati has undoubtedly established itself as one of the most popularly viewed reality shows in India, due to its innovative educational format. The show's immense success can be attributed not only to its engaging content but also to the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. But how did KBC find its way to Indian television?

In a recent interview, Sameer Nair, the former head of programming at StarPlus, provided insights into KBC's journey in India and how it revived Amitabh Bachchan's career.

How did Kaun Banega Crorepati arrive in India?

In his interview with Screen, Sameer Nair recalled a time when Zee TV dominated the television ratings and disclosed how Star Plus was struggling to rise from the bottom. Recognizing the need for a breakthrough hit, the Star team made a strategic decision to acquire the rights to the immensely popular British quiz show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

However, Nair highlighted the challenge about Amitabh Bachchan, who, at the age of 58, was a fading movie star. His films, such as Lal Baadshah, Sooryavansham, Hindustan Ki Kasam, and Kohram in 1999, had disappointed fans.

It was a phase when Big B had faced the greatest financial crisis of his life. His company, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL), which he had put his heart and soul into, suffered massive losses and went bankrupt. In this period of turmoil, his personal bank balance reached zero, and all avenues of income were blocked. The star had almost lost his house.

While his financial condition declined, his stardom remained the same. And the team knew that for KBC to succeed, they needed a host with the star power to draw in viewers.

Amitabh Bachchan's association with KBC

Once Amitabh Bachchan agreed to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, he dedicated himself wholeheartedly to the project. The inaugural season premiered to exceptional viewership, revitalizing StarPlus's ratings and restoring Amitabh's place in the entertainment industry.

The quiz show's interactive format and relatable content allowed Amitabh to reconnect with audiences across India, lending his image a much-needed makeover.

Despite enjoying a flourishing career revival in films, Amitabh Bachchan remained loyal to KBC. In 2005, he returned to host the second season of the quiz show, reaffirming his commitment to the format that had helped redefine his career.

His tenure as the show's host has become synonymous with KBC itself, as he has continued to engage audiences over the years.

Now, the megastar is set to return with Kaun Banega Crorepati's 17th season.

