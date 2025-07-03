Exclusive: Anshula Kapoor reveals she 'forcefully spent less time' with aunt Maheep Kapoor on The Traitors: 'Chachi could have...'

The Traitors, the hit reality show led by filmmaker Karan Johar, has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered. The star-studded ensemble of contestants, the unique concept, the unexpected twists and turns, all these factors have kept audiences engaged. Among all, Anshula Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor were also seen as the contestants. Recently, Anshula spoke about her experience of doing a show with her aunt and shared how they were isolated.

Advertisement

Anshula Kapoor reveals no phone policy

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Anshula Kapoor shared how the makers completely isolated them and took their phones away the night before the shooting began. She shared how their suitcases were checked, and all the electronic devices were also taken away. Anshula emphasized that when her phone was not with her ans she realized how addicted she was to her phone.

She disclosed how it took her two days to adjust to the no-phone policy. Anshula explained that when she got involved in the game, she was longing for a connection more than a device.

Watch Anshula Kapoor's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Anshula shared, "There were more than one occasion where I wanted to talk to Arjun bhaiya, I wanted to talk to my sisters and Rohan." She mentioned how her family is her "earthing" and her center.

Anshula Kapoor talks about Maheep Kapoor's presence on The Traitors

Advertisement

She reflected on the time when Maheep Kapoor was evicted from The Traitors and said how it was very hard for her. When asked if it was a benefit to have her chachi (aunt), Maheep, in the show. Anshula explained how she was grateful to have her as a support system, and she felt that it would be easy.

However, Kapoor expressed that soon she and Maheep realized that if they spent time among themselves, they would be in the public eye and would be doubted for being the traitor. Because of the pressure, they had to forcefully spend less time together.

Further, she shared, "Chachi could have easily been like emotional or wanting us to be more on guard. But she was like, 'Yeh game hai, hum game khelne aaye hai. (This is game, we are here to play a game). You do what you need to do, I'll do what I need to do. Whatever happens is in the game, in the palace. So it's not going to leave this and fickle into our personal lives'."

Advertisement

Anshula explained how she was concerned that her relationship with Maheep would be affected, but it didn't happen at all. She praised Maheep for ensuring that their bond remains unaffected.

Boney Kapoor’s daughter said that Maheep's presence on The Traitors felt 'normal' and stated, "Voh ghar hai, family hai (She is home, family)."

The Traitors' grand finale is scheduled to premiere on July 3.

ALSO READ: The Traitors: Maheep Kapoor to Raftaar, 4 contestants who got evicted in new episodes