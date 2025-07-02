Bigg Boss: Meet celebrity who was the highest paid contestant on Salman Khan's show and charged nearly Rs 2.5 crore for 3 days

Bigg Boss has established itself as one of the most beloved reality shows on Indian television since its debut in 2004. Over the years, it has captivated audiences with its unique format and dramatic twists. The show has seen a variety of celebrities step in as hosts, but Salman Khan's association with Bigg Boss for more than 15 years has made history. Throughout the show’s 18 seasons, numerous contestants have made headlines, but one particularly noteworthy appearance was that of Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson.

Pamela Anderson's Fees on Bigg Boss 4

Although she was in the show for a short period, the attention surrounding her arrival was immense. Pamela Anderson's brief three-day stint on Bigg Boss generated significant buzz, not just because of her star power, but also due to her astonishing fee, which was rumored to be in the crores rather than just lakhs.

The Baywatch star made her way to Mumbai to join the fourth season of Bigg Boss, which also marked the first time Salman Khan hosted the show. According to a report from the Financial Express, Anderson's fee for her fleeting appearance was a whopping Rs 2.5 crore.

The fourth season of Bigg Boss featured a diverse group of contestants, including television personalities such as Ashmit Patel and Dolly Bindra, as well as sports icon The Great Khali. Among them, Shweta Tiwari ultimately triumphed, becoming the season's winner. This season is remembered not just for the excitement of the competition, but also for the star-studded presence of Pamela Anderson, which undoubtedly contributed to the show's popularity.

About Bigg Boss 19

Even after years, the excitement for Bigg Boss still remains the same and grabs attention. After 18 successful seasons, Bigg Boss is headed for its 19th season. The shooting for Bigg Boss 19's first teaser featuring Salman Khan is scheduled to take place between July 8 and July 12. The promo is expected to be released at the end of July. The announcement of the new season will reportedly be made before the show teaser releases.

Pinkvilla has exclusively informed its audience that Bigg Boss 19 will break from the traditional three-month format and instead run for approximately 5.5 months. The theme for this season is titled Rewind. More details about the show are yet to be revealed.

