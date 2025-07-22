Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: When Amar Upadhyay recalled what happened after Mihir died in the February 8, 2001 episode

The countdown for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season's premiere has begun. Exactly a week later, the show is set to release, and fans have been eagerly waiting to experience the nostalgia again. The new season also stars Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani in lead roles. As fans eagerly wait for the new season, let's revisit the time when Amar Upadhyay spoke about his character's shocking death sequence in the show, which caused a huge uproar.

Amar Upadhyay recalls Mihir Virani's demise

A few months back, Amar Upadhyay, who became a household name after portraying the role of Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, had revealed how his character Mihir's death in the show left audiences in a frenzy. He remembered how the makers properly planned a buildup by showing how Mihir touches everyone's feet in the family before his death sequence.

Amar Upadhyay recalls being sad as his character Mihir was dying in the show, and how he would have to quit the show as discussed with the makers. He praised Ektaa Kapoor for making a buildup that left audiences engaged. The actor shared how he never expected Mihir's death would cause uproar in the nation.

He revealed that the death scene was telecast on February 8, 2001, and he was watching the scene with his mother, who was crying inconsolably. Amar recalled receiving a call from the Balaji office at 11 PM after the episode concluded. The receptionist of Balaji informed the actor how the audience was calling the office and abusing the makers for killing Mihir in the show.

Amar remembered Ektaa Kapoor calling him at night and asking him to come to the office as the phone was ringing continuously. He mentioned how he was shocked to see the audience's reaction and reached the Balaji office with his wife.

He mentioned how everyone at the office was answering calls from the audience. Amar said, "It went on, and Ektaa was happy. We all were happy ki naya kuch hungama hone wala hai."

The actor remembered how the audience went into a state of frenzy, and the news of his character Mihir dying was all over the news.

Just like the previous season, the makers are set to bring back a series filled with drama, unexpected twists and moments that will leave you nostalgic.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season will premiere from July 29 onwards.

