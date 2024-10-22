Ektaa Kapoor and her mother Shobha release official statement on POCSO act after being questioned by Mumbai Police; Deets Inside

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to minor abuse and adult content.

Renowned producer Ektaa Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, have released an official clarification after a case was filed against them for showing obscene scenes of juvenile girls in their web show, Gandi Baat 6. On Tuesday (October 22), the producer and her mother were questioned by Mumbai Police after they were booked under POCSO Act.

As reported by ANI, Mumbai Police have registered a case against Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and their company, ALT Balaji for showing for allegedly showing objectionable scenes involving minor girls. They were also asked to appear for questioning again on October 24.

The tweet read, "Mumbai Police questioned filmmaker Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor, who were booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly showing inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of ALT Balaji’s web series 'Gandi Baat'. Mumbai Police registered a case against Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Alt Balaji company under the POCSO Act. They have been asked to appear for questioning again on October 24: Mumbai Police."

After this, Ektaa Kapoor released an official statement on being booked under the POCSO Act. The statement read, "With reference to various media reports regarding the web series "Gandi Baat, "ALT Digital Media Entertainment LTD. ("company") hereby clarifies that it is fully compliant with all applicable laws, including the POCSO Act, and any references to the company's engagement of minors are entirely incorrect.

The statement continued, "It is further clarified that Mrs. Shobha Kapoor and Ms. Ektaa R Kapoor are not involved in the day-to-day operations of the company, which are managed by separate teams, including its content strategy. The company has complete faith in the judiciary and is fully cooperating with the authorities in the investigation. Since the matter is sub judice, the company refrains from commenting in detail."

For the unaware, a case was filed against Balaji Telefilm Limited, run by Ektaa Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, under the POCSO Act for allegedly showing objectionable scenes. This case is filed against inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of their web show, Gandi Baat Season 6, which streams on ALT Balaji. However, this controversial episode has been taken down from the OTT platform.

The case was registered at MHB police station in Mumbai under section 295-A of the IPC, IT Act, and sections 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act.

Ektaa Kapoor's last produced film was Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2). The movie was released on April 19, 2024, but failed to perform at the box office.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

